Jun 01, 2017 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jubilant Life Sciences: Updates

Jubilant Life Sciences has informed that the National Green Tribunal has passed an oral order dated May 31, 2017 allowing restart of the manufacturing operations of Company's Distillery unit at Gajraula from June 1, 2017 subject to certain stipulations.

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 09, 2017, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd has now informed BSE that the National Green Tribunal (“NGT”) has passed an oral order dated May 31, 2017 allowing restart of the manufacturing operations of Company's Distillery unit at Gajraula from June 01, 2017 subject to certain stipulations. Pursuant to the said order, the Company have restarted operations of the Distillery unit with effect from June 01, 2017.

With this, manufacturing operations of all the Company's units at Gajraula have resumed.Source : BSE

