Jubilant Life's board Meeting held on May 23, 2017

In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the 'Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, to inter-alia consider: 1.Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017; 2.Recommendation of Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE