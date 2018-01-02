Jubilant Foodworks' board meeting on January 19, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29, 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, January 19, 2018 to, inter alia, consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2017.Further for the purpose of above, the intimation regarding the closure of trading window [i.e. from Saturday, December 23, 2017 till Forty Eight (48) hours post the date of Board Meeting] for dealing in the securities of the Company has already been submitted to the Stock Exchanges.Accordingly, the trading window shall remain closed from Saturday, December 23, 2017 till Sunday, January 21, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE