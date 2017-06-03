App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 02, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

JSW Steel plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore this fiscal

Shares of the company today ended down 0.13 percent at Rs 194.85 apiece.

JSW Steel plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore this fiscal

JSW Steel will seek shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through various financial instruments.

The proposal is to be taken up during the company's annual general meeting to be held on June 29.

According to a notice sent to shareholders, JSW Steel would seek nod "for making offer(s) or invitations to subscribe to secure/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches, aggregating up to Rs 10,000 crore during the financial year 2017-18".

The proceeds would be utilised towards capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other activities.

Shares of the company today ended down 0.13 percent at Rs 194.85 apiece.

tags #Companies

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.