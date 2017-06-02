JSW Steel's annual general meeting held on June 29, 2017

In compliance with applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we forward herewith the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of our Company convened to be held on Thursday, 29th June, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, General Jagannathrao Bhonsle Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021, Maharashtra, which are being sent to the Shareholders.Source : BSE