App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 02, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel's annual general meeting held on June 29, 2017

we forward herewith the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of our Company convened to be held on Thursday, 29th June, 2017 at 11.00 a.m.

JSW Steel's annual general meeting held on June 29, 2017
In compliance with applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we forward herewith the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of our Company convened to be held on Thursday, 29th June, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, General Jagannathrao Bhonsle Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021, Maharashtra, which are being sent to the Shareholders.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.