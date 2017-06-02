JSW Steel fixes book closure for dividend & AGM

JSW Steel Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 14, 2017 to June 16, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.The dividend, If declared by the members at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be credited / dispatched to the members on or before 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE