App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 02, 2017 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Steel fixes book closure for dividend & AGM

JSW Steel has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 14, 2017 to June 16, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

JSW Steel fixes book closure for dividend & AGM
JSW Steel Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 14, 2017 to June 16, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

The dividend, If declared by the members at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be credited / dispatched to the members on or before 30 days from the date of Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.