you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jan 01, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSW Energy terminates acquisition of Bina project

We now wish to inform you that with the elapsing of the Long Stop Date, the proposed acquisition of the Bina project stands terminated.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, vide our letter dated 18th July, 2016, we had informed you about the Company agreeing to acquire the 500MW (2x250 MW) thermal power plant located at Bina, District Sagar in the state of Madhya Pradesh ('Bina project') from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited. The consummation of this transaction was subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent. Further, vide letter dated 12th May, 2017, we had informed you that the Long Stop Date (i.e. the indicative time period for completion of the acquisition) was extended from 31st May, 2017 to 31st December, 2017.
We now wish to inform you that with the elapsing of the Long Stop Date, the proposed acquisition of the Bina project stands terminated.Source : BSE
