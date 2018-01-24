JSW Energy to consider December quarter results on February 6, 2018

This is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 6th February, 2018, inter-alia, to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.Please also note that in accordance with the Company's 'Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor & Report Trading by Insiders', the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all Designated Persons (as defined in the Code) from Saturday, 27th January, 2018 to Thursday, 8th February, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE