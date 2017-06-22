Jun 22, 2017 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JSW Energy's AGM on July 13, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company that was sent to all the Shareholders in the permitted mode.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed the Notice of the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company that was sent to all the Shareholders in the permitted mode.
You are kindly requested to take note of the above.
Source : BSE
You are kindly requested to take note of the above.
Source : BSE