JSL Industries: Fire at manufacturing area

Pursuant to Clause 6, Part B, Schedule III of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a fire has erupted in the manufacturing area of Instrument Transformers inside the Factory Premises of the Company at Village - Mogar, T&D Anand, Pin – 388340, Gujarat in the morning hours of June 22, 2017. Immediately, fire brigades were pressed into service to control the fire which was brought under control within an hour. As a result of above natural calamity, part of Instrument Transformer manufacturing facility has been affected and actual assessment of loss is under progress. However, loss / damage were fully covered by insurance and necessary insurance claim is being initiated.Source : BSE