App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 22, 2017 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JSL Industries: Fire at manufacturing area

We hereby inform that a fire has erupted in the manufacturing area of Instrument Transformers inside the Factory Premises of the Company at Village - Mogar, T&D Anand, Pin – 388340, Gujarat in the morning hours of June 22, 2017.

JSL Industries: Fire at manufacturing area
Pursuant to Clause 6, Part B, Schedule III of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that a fire has erupted in the manufacturing area of Instrument Transformers inside the Factory Premises of the Company at Village - Mogar, T&D Anand, Pin – 388340, Gujarat in the morning hours of June 22, 2017. Immediately, fire brigades were pressed into service to control the fire which was brought under control within an hour. As a result of above natural calamity, part of Instrument Transformer manufacturing facility has been affected and actual assessment of loss is under progress. However, loss / damage were fully covered by insurance and necessary insurance claim is being initiated.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.