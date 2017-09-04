JSL Industries: Outcome of board meeting

The published unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 were recommended by the audit committee and the same were approved by the board of directors in its meetings held on July 18, 2017. However, the published financial results were not compliant with the Ind-AS, which was applicable from April 1, 2017. Hence, as per the SEBI circular Ref. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 and advised by BSE Limited, Company is required to submit and publish revised unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, duly taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on September 4, 2017 along with Limited Review Report received from Auditors of the Company M/s. Amin Parikh & Co., Chartered Accountants, Vadodara.Source : BSE