JSL Industries' board meeting on September 04, 2017

The published unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 were recommended by the audit committee and the same were approved by the board of directors in its meetings held on July 18, 2017. However, the published financial results were not compliant with the Ind-AS, which was applicable from April 1, 2017. Hence, as per the SEBI circular Ref. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 5, 2016 and advised by BSE Limited, Company is required to submit and publish revised unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Therefore, In Compliance with the Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, September 4, 2017, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017.Further, as per the Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders framed pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2017 for all the Designated Persons (including Promoters and Directors) of the Company from August 26, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of the unaudited financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges i.e. till September 6, 2017 (both days inclusive).Kindly take above intimation on your record and oblige.Source : BSE