Jan 23, 2018 12:16 PM IST

JSL Industries' EGM on February 20, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 20th February, 2018 at 10.30 a.m. at Village Mogar - 388 340, Dist. Anand, Gujarat.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 20th February, 2018 at 10.30 a.m. at Village Mogar - 388 340, Dist. Anand, Gujarat.

Kindly take above on your record and oblige.
