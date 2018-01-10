JSL Industries' board meeting on January 18, 2018

Notice is hereby given in pursuance to Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 18, 2018, inter alia, to consider the issue proposal, subject to the approval of the shareholders, issue 6% Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preference Share on Private Placement basis.Further in pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company remain closed from 11th January, 2018 to 21st January, 2018 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of this board meeting. The Trading Window will be opened from 22nd January, 2018.Kindly take above intimation on your record and oblige.Source : BSE