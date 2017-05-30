JPT Securities: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations'), we would like to intimate that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its Meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, May 29, 2017, at Mumbai, inter alia, transacted the following:Approved the Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017, read with the Auditors' Report issued by the Statutory Auditors and Form A, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. Copy of Consolidated Financial Results, Auditors' Report thereon and Form A thereto as well as Standalone Financial Results, Auditors' Report thereon and Form A thereto have been enclosed herewith.The meeting commenced at 2010 hours and concluded at 2050 hours.Kindly take the same on your records.Source : BSE