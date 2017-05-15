Josts Engineers: Outcome of board meeting

At the Board Meeting held on 15th May, 2017, the Board has taken on record the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017. Attached herewith are: 1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 along with Audit Report and our letter no. CBS/NI/St. Exc dated 15th May, 2017.Source : BSE