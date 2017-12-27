Josts Engineers Company: Outcome of committee meeting

Intimation of the outcome of the meeting of the Rights Issue Committee of Jost's Engineering Company Limited (the 'Company') held on December 26th 2017 for allotment of 1,68,223 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 594 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 584 per equity share) on a rights basis. Letter attached.Source : BSE