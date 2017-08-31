Joonktollee Tea and Industries: Outcome of AGM

We enclose, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a summary of the proceedings of the 143rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 31st August, 2017 at 10.30 a.m. at Shripati Singhania Hall, Rotary Sadan, 94/2, Chowringhee Road, Kolkata – 700 020.We would like to inform that all the Resolutions for approval at the 143rd AGM, as set out in the Notice dated 11th May, 2017 were proposed and put to vote by Ballot at the AGM Venue as well. The Voting Results in the prescribed format in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the Regulations will be provided once the Scrutiniser provides the voting results.Source : BSE