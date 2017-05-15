May 15, 2017 02:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jolly Plastic Industries' board meeting on May 29, 2017
Pursuant to the regulation 29 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations , 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 29th day of May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE