May 02, 2017 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jolly Merchand's board meeting on May 13, 2017
This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting will be held on Saturday May 13, 2017 at 3.00 PM.
Notice is hereby given that Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 13th May, 2017 at 3.00 PM at Registered office of the Company to consider, approve and adopt Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2017. Please take the same on your record.Source : BSE