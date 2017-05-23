Johnson Control approves dividend

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) read with Clause 4(a) of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we intimate that Board of Directors has recommended, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, a dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each. Dividend, if declared, will be paid on or after 25th August, 2017.Source : BSE