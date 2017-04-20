Apr 19, 2017 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JMT Auto director Ashok Mittal resigns
Mr. Ashok Mittal, Independent Director of JMT AUTO Limited has resigned from the Board, with immediate effect, as per intimation dated 17.04.2017. Hence he has also ceased to be member of Audit Committee and Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. Company SecretarySource : BSE