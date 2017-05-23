JMT Auto's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Dear Sir, Sub: Board Meeting on 30th May, 2017 Th Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of JMT Auto Limited shall be held on Tuesday, the 30th day of May, 2017 at the Registered Office at Delhi at 3, LSC Pamposh Enclave, Guru Nanak Market, Opp. LSC Market, New Delhi – 110048 for the following matters:- 1.To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 in accordance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. 2.Other matters This is to further inform that the trading window shall remain close for all designated employees of the Company from 23rd May, 2017 and shall continue until the beginning of 25th hour after the public announcement of the financial results are made. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige. Thanking you, For JMT AUTO Limited (Mona K Bahadur) Company-SecretarySource : BSE