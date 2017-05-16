JMG Corporation: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held on May 15, 2017, that commenced at 4 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m. has, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017 along with the Audit Report. Copy of the financial results, declaration with respect to audit report with unmodified opinion on the said financial results and Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors are attached herewith. A copy of the financial results is also available on Company's website www.jmgcorp.in and on BSE Limited website: www.bseindia.com.Source : BSE