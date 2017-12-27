App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 26, 2017 11:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JMG Corporation appoints Anita Mishra as additional director

We hereby inform that the directors of 'JMG Corporation Limited' (hereinafter to be referred as Company) by way of resolution passed by way of circulation has appointed Ms. Anita Mishra as Additional Non-Executive Women Director of the Company with effect from December 25, 2017.

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the directors of 'JMG Corporation Limited' (hereinafter to be referred as Company) by way of resolution passed by way of circulation has appointed Ms. Anita Mishra as Additional Non-Executive Women Director of the Company with effect from 25th December, 2017.Source : BSE
