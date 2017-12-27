JMG Corporation appoints Anita Mishra as additional director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the directors of 'JMG Corporation Limited' (hereinafter to be referred as Company) by way of resolution passed by way of circulation has appointed Ms. Anita Mishra as Additional Non-Executive Women Director of the Company with effect from 25th December, 2017.Source : BSE