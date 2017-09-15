App
Sep 15, 2017 08:43 PM IST

JMD Telefilms: Outcome of AGM

this is to place on record that the members at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 15, 2017, members of the Company, have duly approved all the businesses as specified in the Notice conveying the AGM.

Pursuance to Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, this is to place on record that the members at the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on 15th September 2017, members of the Company, have duly approved all the businesses as specified in the Notice conveying the AGMSource : BSE
