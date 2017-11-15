JMC Projects (India) - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2017 has inter-alia approved:(i) the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2017; and(ii) Postal Ballot Notice pursuant to Sections 110 and 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules 20 and 22 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, seeking approval of the members of the Company vide Special Resolution under Section 180(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 for creation of charge, security etc. on and in relation to the assets of the Company.The Board Meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 01.30 p.m.Source : BSE