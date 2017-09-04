JL Morison's board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the trading window shall remain closed from 5th September, 2017 to 16th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Code.Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE