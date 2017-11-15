JK Paper - Outcome of board meeting

We have to inform you pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., on 13th November 2017, which commenced at 1.45 P.M. and concluded at 3.45 P.M. inter alia, have considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2017. Copy of the said results alongwith Limited Review Report thereon by M/s. Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants, Auditors of the Company, is submitted herewith in compliance of Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations. The results are also being published in the newspapers, in the prescribed format.Source : BSE