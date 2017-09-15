Sep 15, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JK Paper: Outcome of AGM
Please find enclosed herewith Proceedings of 56th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14th September 2017 at the Registered Office of the Company at P.O.Central Pulp Mills, Fort Songadh, Dist. Tapi, Gujarat.Source : BSE