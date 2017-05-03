App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 07:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Lakshmi Cement's board neeting to be held on May 17, 2017

JK Lakshmi Cement has inform you that the Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 17th May 2017.

JK Lakshmi Cement's board neeting to be held on May 17, 2017
Notice of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 17th May 2017 pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 inter alia to: (i)consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the quarter/ financial year ended 31st March 2017; (ii)consider recommendation of Dividend for the said financial year, if any.Source : BSE

