Jammu and Kashmir Bank's updates on election as independent directors

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LO&DR) 2015, please be informed that under the provisions of Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013, Notices have been lodged with the bank proposing:-1.Mrs. Vijayalakshmi R Iyer2.Mr. Sunil Chandiramani3.Mr. Mohinder Kumar Chopraas candidates for election as independent Directors of the Bank at the 79th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 17th June, 2017 at SrinagarAccordingly, Notice for information of shareholders has been published in the 'Greater Kashmir' and 'Kashmir Uzma' (local newspapers) dated 9th June, 2017. A copy of the Newspaper advertisement is attached herewith for your information.Source : BSE