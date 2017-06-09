App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 09, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jammu and Kashmir Bank's updates on election as independent directors

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has informed that Notices have been lodged with the bank proposing Vijayalakshmi R Iyer, Sunil Chandiramani and Mohinder Kumar Chopra as candidates for election as Independent Directors of the Bank at the 79th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 17th June, 2017 at Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank's updates on election as independent directors
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LO&DR) 2015, please be informed that under the provisions of Section 160 of the Companies Act, 2013, Notices have been lodged with the bank proposing:-

1.Mrs. Vijayalakshmi R Iyer
2.Mr. Sunil Chandiramani
3.Mr. Mohinder Kumar Chopra

as candidates for election as independent Directors of the Bank at the 79th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 17th June, 2017 at Srinagar
Accordingly, Notice for information of shareholders has been published in the 'Greater Kashmir' and 'Kashmir Uzma' (local newspapers) dated 9th June, 2017. A copy of the Newspaper advertisement is attached herewith for your information.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.