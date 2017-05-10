JK Bank's board meeting held on May 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting scheduled for Saturday, 13th May, 2017 shall inter alia consider raising of capital by way of Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs), subject to regulatory approvals wherever required including shareholders approval for the same by way of special resolution.Source : BSE