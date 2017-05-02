App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JK Agri Genetics' board meeting on May 10, 2017
(1)In compliance of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we have to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 10th May 2017, inter alia, for the following: (i)To consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter/ financial year ended 31st March 2017. (ii)To consider recommendation of Dividend on the Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for the said financial year. (2)Further, in accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Insiders, the 'Trading Window' for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from 3rd May 2017 to 12th May 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

