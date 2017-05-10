JK Agri Genetics approves dividend

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 10th May 2017 which commenced at 12.15 P.M. and concluded at 3.45 P.M., recommended a payment of Dividend of Rs. 4 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each (i.e., 40%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2017. The dividend, if declared by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/ dispatched within three weeks of the said meeting.Source : BSE