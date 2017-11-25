Jiya Eco Products: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 24th November, 2017

Jiya Eco is in the Miscellaneous sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 51.44 crore.

The company management includes Bhavesh Kakadiya - Managing Director, Yogesh Patel - Managing Director, Harshad Monpara - Non Executive Director, Hetal Kakadiya - Woman Non Executive Director, Nitin Kapadia - Independent Director, Jiten Shah - Independent Director, Nimish Jani - Independent Director, Tushar Patel - Independent Director. Source : BSE