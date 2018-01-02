Jiya Eco Products - EGM On Thursday, January 25, 2018

Jiya Eco Products has informed that EGM of the company will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2018

At 14:51 hrs Jiya Eco Products was quoting at Rs 74.20, down Rs 1.55, or 2.05 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 79.95 and 52-week low Rs 41.00 on 27 December, 2017 and 20 November, 2017, respectively.Currently, it is trading 7.19 percent below its 52-week high and 80.98 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 79.52 crore. Source : BSE