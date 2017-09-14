Jindal Worldwid: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015;the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday,14th day of September, 2017 at the registered and corporate office, has inter alia considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results alongwith the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 prepared in accordance with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (IND-AS) and approved the other agenda items.Source : BSE