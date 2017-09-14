App
Sep 14, 2017 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Worldwid: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at the registered and corporate office, has considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results alongwith the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30, 2017.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015;the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Thursday,14th day of September, 2017 at the registered and corporate office, has inter alia considered, approved and taken on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results alongwith the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 prepared in accordance with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (IND-AS) and approved the other agenda items.Source : BSE
