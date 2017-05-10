Jindal Worldwid: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors of he Company"Jindal Worldwide Limited" at their meeting held on Wednesday, 10th day of May, 2017 duly commenced at 5:00 P.M.and concluded with vote of thanks at 6:20 P.M. at the registered and corporate office ,has inter alia: a.) considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Shrikant N. Jhaveri as a Additional Director under the category of the Independent Director of the Company ,who shall hold office upto the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and be regularized in the said meeting subject to the approval of shareholders.Source : BSE