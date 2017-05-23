Jindal Steel: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held today: 1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, both on standalone and consolidated basis. 2.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017, both on standalone and consolidated basis. Auditors report issued by M/s Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company is also attached herewith. A copy of press release issued in connection with Financial Results is also enclosed herewith. These are also being made available on the website of the Company at jindalsteelpower.com.Source : BSE