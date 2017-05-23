App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 23, 2017 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Steel: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held today, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, both on standalone and consolidated basis.

Jindal Steel: Outcome of board meeting
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, in its meeting held today: 1.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, both on standalone and consolidated basis. 2.Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017, both on standalone and consolidated basis. Auditors report issued by M/s Lodha & Co., Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company is also attached herewith. A copy of press release issued in connection with Financial Results is also enclosed herewith. These are also being made available on the website of the Company at jindalsteelpower.com.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.