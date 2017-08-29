Jindal Steel's AGM on September 22, 2017

This is to inform that the 38th AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, September 22, 2017 at O.P. Jindal Marg, Hisar, Haryana – 125 005 at 12:00 Noon.Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 ('the Act'), the register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, September 13, 2017 to Friday, September 15, 2017 (both days inclusive) for AGM purpose.Pursuant to the provision of Section 108 of the Act read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, from time to time ('Rules') and Regulation 44 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('SEBI LODR'), the Company is pleased to provide to its members, the facility to cast their vote through electronic means on all resolutions set forth in the Notice of the AGM, whose name is in the Register of Members / Beneficial Owners as on cut-off date i.e, Friday, September 15, 2017 and the members as on that date are entitled to avail the facility of remote e- voting, attend and vote at the meeting. The Company has on August 28, 2017 completed the dispatch of Notice along with Annual Report to the Members of the Company. The remote e- voting facility commences on Monday, September 18, 2017 from 9.00 a.m. (IST) and ends on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 5.00 p.m. (IST).Further, pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, we are enclosing herewith the copy of newspaper cuttings published in 'Mint' (English) and 'Hari Bhoomi' (Regional Language) today, in regard with the captioned subject along with the copy of Notice of AGM for seeking members' consent for matters as set out in the Notice dated August 11, 2017.Source : BSE