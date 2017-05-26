App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 25, 2017 10:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal PolyFilm: Outcome of board meeting
We Wish to inform you that the Board of Directors ('Board') of the Company has considered and approved inter-alia in their meeting held today i.e on 25th May,2017,the followings:



1.Recommend a Dividend of 10% (Rs. 1 per Equity share) on paid-up Equity Shares of the company to the Shareholders of the Company, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.

2.43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, 19th August , 2017 at 11.30 A.M.

3.The Register of Members and the Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 12.08.2017 to 19.08.2017 (both days inclusive) for determining the names of members eligible for dividend on Equity Shares, if declared at the Annual General Meeting.

4.The enabling resolution for raising of funds not exceeding Rs. 800 crores (eight hundred crore) by issue of Securities through various permissible mode, subject to approval of Shareholders in forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE

