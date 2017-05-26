May 25, 2017 10:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Jindal PolyFilm's board recommends dividend of 10 %
Jindal Poly Films has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 25, 2017, have recommend a Dividend of 10% (Rs. 1 per Equity share) on paid-up Equity Shares of the Company to the Shareholders of the Company, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2017.
