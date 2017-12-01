Jindal Poly Films' director Sanjay Digamber Kapote resigns

Dear Sir/MadamThis is to inform you that in the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today , Mr. Sanjay Digamber Kapote (DIN 07529860) has placed his resignation as a whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st December, 2017. Mr Sanjay Digamber Kapote will continue to be associated with the Company in strategic and operational projects at group level.Further pursuant to the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today appointed Mr. Rathi Binod Pal (DIN 00092049) as Whole-time Director w.e.f. 1st December, 2017.Source : BSE