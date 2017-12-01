App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 01, 2017 08:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Poly Films' director Sanjay Digamber Kapote resigns

This is to inform you that in the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today , Mr. Sanjay Digamber Kapote (DIN 07529860) has placed his resignation as a whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. December 01, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Dear Sir/Madam
This is to inform you that in the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held today , Mr. Sanjay Digamber Kapote (DIN 07529860) has placed his resignation as a whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st December, 2017. Mr Sanjay Digamber Kapote will continue to be associated with the Company in strategic and operational projects at group level.

Further pursuant to the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today appointed Mr. Rathi Binod Pal (DIN 00092049) as Whole-time Director w.e.f. 1st December, 2017.
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.