Jindal Drilling to consider dividend

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend for the year 2016-17, if any.Further, in pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company would be closed from May 18, 2017 to May 30, 2017.Source : BSE