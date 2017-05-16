App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 16, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Drilling to consider dividend

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend for the year 2016-17, if any.

Jindal Drilling to consider dividend
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend for the year 2016-17, if any.

Further, in pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company would be closed from May 18, 2017 to May 30, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.