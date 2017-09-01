Jindal Cotex's AGM on September 28, 2017

We wish to inform you that 20th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th day of September, 2017 at the Registered office at V.P.O. Jugiana, G.T. Road, Ludhiana.Also note that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from Monday, 25th September, 2017 to Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of annual general meeting.Further, in terms of Regulations 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company has engaged with services of Central Depository Services (India) Limited, for providing the Remote E-voting facility to its members. The members holding shares of the company as on 22nd September, 2017 ('cut off') shall be given a facility to cast their vote electronically through e-voting on the business items to be transacted at 20th Annual General Meeting.Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE