App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 01, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jindal Cotex's AGM on September 28, 2017

We wish to inform you that 20th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th day of September, 2017 at the Registered office at V.P.O. Jugiana, G.T. Road, Ludhiana.

Jindal Cotex's AGM on September 28, 2017
We wish to inform you that 20th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28th day of September, 2017 at the Registered office at V.P.O. Jugiana, G.T. Road, Ludhiana.

Also note that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from Monday, 25th September, 2017 to Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of annual general meeting.

Further, in terms of Regulations 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company has engaged with services of Central Depository Services (India) Limited, for providing the Remote E-voting facility to its members. The members holding shares of the company as on 22nd September, 2017 ('cut off') shall be given a facility to cast their vote electronically through e-voting on the business items to be transacted at 20th Annual General Meeting.

Kindly take the above on record.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.