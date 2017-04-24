Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JHS Svendgaard settles ongoing disputes with P&G India
This is to inform that the on-going disputes at various courts between the company (JHS Svendgaard) and various group companies of Procter & Gamble Inc. in India, have been settled with mutual consent and concluded positively for JHS.
