Aug 29, 2017 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held today at 12:00 NOON at the Registered Office of the Company.
Source : BSE
