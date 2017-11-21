App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 21, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories - Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today the attached resolutions were considered, discussed and passed.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

This is to inform that in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today the attached resolutions were considered, discussed and passed.

JHS Svendgaard is in the Personal Care sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 443.15 crore.

The company management includes Vanamali Polavaram - Chairman, Nikhil Nanda - Managing Director, C R Sharma - Independent Director, Mukul Pathak - Independent Director, Nikhil Vora - Nominee Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 532771 and the NSE with an NSE Code of JHS.

Its Registered office is at Trilokpur Road, Kheri (Kala Amb),,Tehsil - Nahan, Sirmour Dist.,Himachal Pradesh - 173030.

Their Registrars are Alankit Assignment Ltd.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.