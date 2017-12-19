JHS Svendgaard Laboratories' board meeting on December 25, 2017

This is to intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors has been scheduled to be held on Monday, December 25, 2017 at the Corporate office of the Company at B-1/E-23, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Area, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044 at 12:00 Noon.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 83.05 and 52-week low Rs 34.95 on 09 October, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 16.32 percent below its 52-week high and 98.86 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 423.26 crore. Source : BSE